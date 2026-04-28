Community leaders teaming up to ensure domestic violence survivors at highest risk don’t fall through cracks

SAN ANTONIO – Domestic Violence experts and advocates alike say some survivors are not receiving the support they need, and are at risk of being killed by the abuse of their partners.

One San Antonio mom of four said she almost became a statistic, but made it out alive in time.

She said the father of her children began abusing her roughly five years ago.

“Mental and like emotional abuse, and this last year just got bad with substance use and that’s when the physical started,” she said through tears. “I’m just thinking like, ‘Why would you want to hurt me? I’m the mother of your kids.’”

KSAT is concealing her identity for her safety.

Now that she’s safe at the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, she realizes how severe the abuse truly was and that her life was at risk.

“I have learned so much about my situation since being here,” she said.

The shelter is run by Family Violence Prevention Services, which just secured a $50,000 grant to create a Domestic Violence High Risk Team.

While teams like this exist all over the country, including eight preexisting in Texas, this new funding will help create new teams in San Antonio and New Braunfels, run by Family Violence Prevention Services and the Crisis Center of Comal County, respectively.

Although every team across the country is anchored by an advocacy agency, a local law enforcement leader and a district attorney’s office, San Antonio’s team is going much further.

Health Departments for the City of San Antonio and Bexar County are becoming involved, along with top healthcare CEOs, Child Protective Services and even batterer intervention programs.

This ensures the team involves more than just operations, probation and parole.

The most unique part of San Antonio’s team, however, is that the other cities and unincorporated Bexar County will be involved. This includes Universal City, which reportedly has the county’s highest domestic violence index outside of San Antonio.

Before the team sends reports to the state, it will have an abuse survivor review the drafts so that they can provide input on whether anything is missing. And each member of the team’s voice will carry equal weight.

“The beauty is the collaborative response,” said Marta Prada Pelaez, Family Violence Prevention Services President and CEO.

Pelaez admitted the system needs a lot of work and that sections of the system still work in silos. She believes the team can help fill those gaps.

“Every piece of the system claims their gap,” Pelaez said. “There’s consensus and responsibility and ultimately accountability.”

She said that when working together, it helps take away potential finger-pointing.

“Everybody’s signing an M.O.U.,” she said, “so it’s a very organized, standardized way to work.”

Pelaez appointed a coordinator from the shelter who will contact high-risk survivors and bring those cases to the team.

The goal is not just to save lives, but to establish trust with survivors.

The mom of four in the shelter said she has experienced problems with the system in the past.

“That’s why I didn’t want to go anywhere,” she said. “But everyone has been nothing but good to us since we’ve been here.”

She said she is thriving at the shelter, becoming fully independent and is grateful to see a structured Domestic Violence High Risk Team falling into place for San Antonio.

“Honestly, it makes me feel good thinking about all the women who go through situations like this,” she said, “and there’s people out here who care. Don’t be scared to ask for help.”

The state is set to evaluate the new team in August, and could choose to award another grant so that the work may continue.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

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