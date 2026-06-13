BCSO: Woman arrested after deputies find drugs, weapons, and cash inside west Bexar County home

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A woman was arrested after deputies found drugs, weapons, and cash inside a west Bexar County home, according to the Bexar County sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies executed a search warrant on June 11 at a residence in the 9000 block of Hyatt Resort Drive following a tip about possible narcotics activity.

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Inside the home, deputies say they found 5,768 grams of marijuana, 43 grams of THC wax, 197 grams of THC vape products, an AR-style rifle, a handgun, and $492,425 in cash.

Deputies found 5,768 grams of marijuana, 43 grams of THC wax, 197 grams of THC vape products, an AR-style rifle, a handgun, and $492,425 in cash. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

Danielle Gill, 25, was arrested and booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

Gill faces a charge of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance in an amount of 4 grams or more but less than 400 grams and possession of marijuana between 5 pounds and 50 pounds, jail records show.

Her total bond was set at $55,000. Gill was released on bond Friday.

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