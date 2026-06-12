Man fatally shot while working at Northwest Side business, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot and killed early Friday while working at a Northwest Side business, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of Medical Drive, which is located near Fairhaven Street.

Paramedics attempted to save the man’s life. However, SAPD said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, officers are unsure what prompted the gunfire. The suspected shooter fled in an unknown direction.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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