Man fatally shot while working at Northwest Side business, SAPD says Officers responded to the shooting just after 1 a.m. Friday SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot and killed early Friday while working at a Northwest Side business, according to San Antonio police.
The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of Medical Drive, which is located near Fairhaven Street.
Paramedics attempted to save the man’s life. However, SAPD said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this time, officers are unsure what prompted the gunfire. The suspected shooter fled in an unknown direction.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
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About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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