23 people arrested in week-long undercover prostitution sting, Bexar County sheriff says

Eighteen of the 23 people arrested for solicitation of prostitution, a state jail felony.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Nearly two dozen people were taken into custody within a week’s span as part of an undercover prostitution sting in Bexar County, Sheriff Javier Salazar said during a news conference Thursday.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office’s Organized Crime Group conducted an operation to crack down on prostitution crime in a neighborhood.

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Although the location of the operation is unclear, Salazar said he chose this neighborhood because it’s “known for this sort of activity.”

Salazar said five people were arrested on Thursday for allegedly making deals with prostitutes.

“We had female deputies out posing as prostitutes walking on the street,” Salazar said.

KSAT reported last week that BCSO took at least nine people into custody on June 4. Salazar said at the conference that additional arrests were made.

The following people were booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center for solicitation of prostitution, a state jail felony:

Jay Anthony Hernandez, 20

Andrew Alanis, 28

Joseph Xavier Guevara, 30

Nathan Watkin Thomas, 30

Abdul Ali Mohammad, 31

Shawn Eugene Blue, 33

Juan Alberto Rubio, 34

Heriberto Lara Vargas, 35

Rigo Molina, 40

John Alvear, 40

Luis Beltran Galdamez Lopez, 43

Ernest Valdez Jr., 49

Jose Navarro Velasquez, 64

Roger Galan, 64

Jose David Garcia, 72

Fredy Rodriguez-Herrera

Sree Chetan Reddy Bongu

Ramon C. Gonzalez

The five arrested on Thursday have yet to be booked into the Bexar County jail. Authorities have not yet released their names.

Salazar said none of the people arrested reached out to actual prostitutes and it was a “proactive operation.”

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