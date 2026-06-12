Woman shot in West Side neighborhood, suspect detained, police say Police respond to a West Side shooting on the evening of Thursday, June 11, 2026. (Matthew Craig, KSAT 12) SAN ANTONIO – A woman was shot Thursday after an argument in a West Side neighborhood, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Officers arrived to find a large group of people outside, some of them armed, police said, after hearing gunshots.
The female victim suffered a gunshot wound to the mid-torso area, police on the scene said. She was transported to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.
A male suspect was detained at the scene, police said. Several other individuals who were found with weapons were also detained for questioning.
Police said the relationship between those involved was still being determined, but preliminary information suggested the parties may have known each other.
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About the Authors Christian Riley Dutcher headshot
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
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