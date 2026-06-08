Crime Stoppers seek tips in connection with fatal shooting on East Side

SAPD officers responded to a shots fired call just after 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in the 1500 block of Center Street, near North Mittman Street.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are seeking information that could help identify who killed a man in a suspected drive-by shooting on the East Side in April.

Justin Cline, 31, was shot to death while sitting in his vehicle in the 1500 block of Center Street on April 1.

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Authorities believe several people in an unknown vehicle ambushed Cline, firing more than 80 rounds from several different weapons. Cline was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police previously said witnesses reported seeing a black sedan flee the scene after hearing the gunfire.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

Anyone can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

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