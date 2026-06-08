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Affidavit: Man repeatedly slammed kitten on counter inside business on Northeast Side
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Affidavit: Man repeatedly slammed kitten on counter inside business on Northeast Side

Schuyler Clark, 36, arrested on animal cruelty charge, officers say

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Schuyler Clark's booking photo (Bexar County jail). (Copyright 2026 by BCSO - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man who they say repeatedly abused a kitten, including doing it in front of an officer.

Schuyler Clark, 36, was taken into custody Saturday on the Northeast Side, SAPD said.

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According to a police report, Clark was walking in and out of a business on Nacogdoches Road, not far from O’Connor Road, causing a disturbance. He had been told to leave on multiple occasions.

The report said Clark returned to the business and slammed a kitten on the counter.

When officers arrived, Clark had already left the scene.

Officers later found Clark at a different business, also causing a disturbance there, but he tried to run away.

As Clark allegedly ran from officers, SAPD said he was swinging the kitten back and forth.

Officers quickly caught Clark and arrested him on several charges, including animal cruelty, police said.

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