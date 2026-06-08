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Local News

Man hospitalized in critical condition after shooting on West Side, SAPD says

The suspected shooter fled from the scene in a truck, officers say

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot multiple times on the West Side and taken to a hospital with critical injuries, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 1:50 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Old Highway 90, which is located near Southwest 34th Street.

The man was walking to a taco truck after leaving a nearby bar when another man approached him and fired gunshots, SAPD said.

Police said the victim was shot multiple times in the torso. The suspected shooter fled the scene in a truck.

Officers later found the truck on South San Augustine Avenue and surrounded a home to find out if the shooter was there, SAPD said.

Further information was not readily available. This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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