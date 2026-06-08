Man hospitalized in critical condition after shooting on West Side, SAPD says The suspected shooter fled from the scene in a truck, officers say SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot multiple times on the West Side and taken to a hospital with critical injuries, according to San Antonio police.
The shooting happened just before 1:50 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Old Highway 90, which is located near Southwest 34th Street.
The man was walking to a taco truck after leaving a nearby bar when another man approached him and fired gunshots, SAPD said.
Police said the victim was shot multiple times in the torso. The suspected shooter fled the scene in a truck.
Officers later found the truck on South San Augustine Avenue and surrounded a home to find out if the shooter was there, SAPD said.
Further information was not readily available. This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
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About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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