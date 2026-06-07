New AC unit stolen from West Side children’s church under construction, pastor says

Pastor Jimmy Robles said someone entered Last Chance Ministries, located at 404 Brady Blvd., and opened the church’s gate, stealing a new air conditioning unit worth $10,000.

SAN ANTONIO – A West Side church was burglarized overnight, according to its pastor, with the alleged thieves stealing property worth thousands of dollars.

Pastor Jimmy Robles told KSAT on Sunday that someone entered Last Chance Ministries, located at 404 Brady Blvd., and opened the church’s gate, stealing a new air conditioning unit worth $10,000. He said the unit was intended for a children’s church they are building.

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Robles also said an 18-wheeler truck was broken into. It is unclear if items from the truck were stolen.

Additional information was not immediately available. KSAT reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for more information.

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