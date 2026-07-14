San Antonio Botanical Garden CEO says proposed city funding cuts could affect mission

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Botanical Garden is preparing for the possibility of reduced city funding as San Antonio leaders work to address a projected $158 million budget deficit over the next two years.

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones recently suggested the city reconsider funding for some nonprofits, including the Botanical Garden, arguing that organizations charging admission should not also receive city support.

SABG Garden CEO Katherine Tremble said the nonprofit understands the city’s financial challenges but hopes any reductions are reasonable.

“So we understand that as a partner with the city, that some budget cuts are necessary,” Tremble said. “For us, it’s how do we come to an agreement on something that is reasonable so that we can continue to deliver on mission.”

The 39-acre Botanical Garden welcomed 430,000 visitors in 2025 and is on track to serve a record 50,000 people through community accessibility programs this year.

The nonprofit operates on a $14 million annual budget, including a $1.2 million investment from the city. Tremble said admission fees cover only about 20% of operating costs.

“One of the things that’s important to understand is that it takes a lot of manpower to maintain these 39 acres,” she said.

If city funding were eliminated entirely, Tremble said the garden’s mission would be affected.

“That would absolutely affect our ability to deliver on mission,” she said.

When asked whether staff reductions would become necessary, Tremble said, “That would be a hard reality that we would have to navigate at that point.” The Botanical Garden employs 179 people.

Despite the uncertainty, Tremble said she remains optimistic and confident the garden will continue serving the community.

“I try to focus on the positive,” she said.

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