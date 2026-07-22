Today will likely be San Antonio's first 100-degree day of 2026. PLUS: Tropical Storm Bertha update

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TRIPLE DIGITS: Likely reaching 100° this afternoon, with a heat index of 105°+

T.S. BERTHA: Weak storm will impact Louisiana today, minimal impact on Texas Coast tomorrow

NUECES & FRIO RIVERS: Continue to flood near Cotulla & Tilden

FORECAST

100° TODAY

Rainfall has kept us relatively mild so far this summer. San Antonio’s average first triple digit day usually comes at the end of June. And while we’re about a month late, we’ll likely see 100 degrees this afternoon. High humidity will make it feel more like 105° to 110°.

Today's forecast for San Antonio (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

It won’t just be toasty in and around San Antonio. Heat Advisories and Extreme Heat Warnings are in place across most of Texas. Yes, we’re used to heat in the summer, but because our bodies have yet to acclimate to the triple-digits, please use caution if working or enjoying time outside today, especially from 1 pm to 7 pm.

Other than the heat, there is a small (20%) possibility for a stray shower overnight, with the approach of a very weak Tropical Storm Bertha. Speaking of...

T.S. BERTHA

Weak Tropical Storm Bertha's path (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Bertha has weakened a bit as it approaches the Louisiana coast. Today, Bertha will bring some rain and gusty winds to areas near New Orleans. A mild storm for an area that has had its fair share of very strong hurricanes.

As Bertha moves west toward the Texas coast, it will weaken even further, having a barely noticeable impact near Beaumont/Houston/Galveston Thursday. It will completely dissipate by Friday morning.

Bottom line with Bertha: No major impacts, and it should not affect travel plans. It will be completely gone by the weekend.

The latest forecast from Your weather Authority (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

NUECES & FRIO RIVERS

It is taking a long time for the nearly 500 billion gallons of water that fell last week to drain into Choke Canyon and Lake Corpus Christi along the Nueces and Frio Rivers. Areas of Cotulla and Tilden along the rivers are still flooded. Cotulla, specifically, can expect the Nueces to remain at major flood stage through the weekend.

LOCAL LAKES & AQUIFERS

We’re seeing the highest levels in Canyon Lake, Medina Lake, and the Edwards Aquifer in four years.

As mentioned above, Choke Canyon and Lake Corpus Christi will eventually rise from flood waters. We’ll keep you posted.

Lake levels around South Central Texas (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS