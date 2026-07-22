BCSO: 2 detained, 1 hospitalized after apparent exchange of gunfire between vehicles in NW Bexar County Shooting happened Tuesday night in the 12600 block of Emmett Grove Deputies responded to the shooting just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 12600 block of Emmett Grove. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Two people were detained, and one person was hospitalized after a shooting in northwest Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies responded to the shooting just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 12600 block of Emmett Grove.
A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told KSAT it appears two, possibly three, vehicles exchanged gunfire in the area.
One person was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body. BCSO said the injury does not appear to be life-threatening.
Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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