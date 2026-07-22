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BCSO: 2 detained, 1 hospitalized after apparent exchange of gunfire between vehicles in NW Bexar County

Shooting happened Tuesday night in the 12600 block of Emmett Grove

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Deputies responded to the shooting just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 12600 block of Emmett Grove. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Two people were detained, and one person was hospitalized after a shooting in northwest Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the shooting just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 12600 block of Emmett Grove.

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A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told KSAT it appears two, possibly three, vehicles exchanged gunfire in the area.

One person was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body. BCSO said the injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.