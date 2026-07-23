Man shot multiple times while sitting in vehicle on North Side, police say 26-year-old man was struck by gunfire at least five times, police say SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle on the North Side, San Antonio police said Wednesday.
Officers responded to the shooting around 9:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of East Sonterra Boulevard, near the U.S. Highway 281 access road.
According to police, an unknown number of people pulled up in a vehicle next to the man and fired at least 12 shots before the vehicle sped off.
The victim, a 26-year-old man, was hit at least five times, police said. His condition is unclear.
Police are investigating if the shooting was targeted.
Additional information was not immediately available.
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About the Authors Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
Alexis Scott headshot
Alexis Scott joined KSAT 12 as a reporter in April 2026. Scott has covered city and county politics, breaking news, the historic water crisis impacting South Texas and the Uvalde school shooting trial.
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