Man shot multiple times while sitting in vehicle on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle on the North Side, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to the shooting around 9:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of East Sonterra Boulevard, near the U.S. Highway 281 access road.

According to police, an unknown number of people pulled up in a vehicle next to the man and fired at least 12 shots before the vehicle sped off.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, was hit at least five times, police said. His condition is unclear.

Police are investigating if the shooting was targeted.

Additional information was not immediately available.

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