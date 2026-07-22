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Local News

1 found dead during execution of arrest warrant on far West Side, sheriff to give details

The news conference will be livestreamed in this article

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will provide information on a person found dead during the execution of an arrest warrant on the far West Side.

The news conference is expected to begin around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Gristmill Way, near State Highway 211.

The event will be livestreamed in this article, on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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