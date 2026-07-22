1 found dead during execution of arrest warrant on far West Side, sheriff to give details The news conference will be livestreamed in this article BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will provide information on a person found dead during the execution of an arrest warrant on the far West Side.
The news conference is expected to begin around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Gristmill Way, near State Highway 211.
The event will be livestreamed in this article, on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus . Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
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About the Authors Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
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