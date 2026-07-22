1 found dead during execution of arrest warrant on far West Side, sheriff to give details

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will provide information on a person found dead during the execution of an arrest warrant on the far West Side.

The news conference is expected to begin around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Gristmill Way, near State Highway 211.

The event will be livestreamed in this article, on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.