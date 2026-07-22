Records: Fired SAPD officer failed to report crashing into patrol vehicle, was untruthful during questioning

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was terminated this summer after an investigation revealed he crashed into another patrol vehicle while driving erratically to a scene and was then untruthful about the wreck.

Officer Rafael Morado, a three-year veteran of SAPD, was handed an indefinite suspension May 26 for violating rules including emergency vehicle responses and truthfulness of members, city discipline records show.

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On Dec. 29, while operating a marked patrol unit, Morado disregarded six red lights and at times traveled at speeds that were twice the speed limit, according to records. The code-two designation assigned to the call prohibited officers from driving in this manner.

While responding to the call, Morado and an officer in a second patrol unit crashed into each other at Brady Boulevard and South Calaveras Street, records show.

Neither officer notified a supervisor of the crash, and they continued to the call, according to records.

SAPD supervisors learned of the wreck 13 days later, after another officer reported that the vehicle he was assigned to was damaged.

At roll call a day later, on Jan. 12, Morado came forward after a supervisor asked if anyone had information about the damage.

According to records, Morado verbally stated he struck a curb.

While later filling out a vehicle damage form, however, Morado wrote he was unsure if he struck the lead vehicle or a curb, records show.

It remains unclear if the other officer in the wreck has been disciplined.

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