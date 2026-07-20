Records: SAPD officer found passed out in front of far West Side bar suspended 30 days

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer found passed out in the parking lot of a far West Side bar late last year served a 30-day suspension this summer, discipline records obtained by KSAT Investigates show.

In late April, Jacob Barcena was suspended for rules violations covering conduct and behavior, intoxication and respect to supervisory officers.

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Bexar County sheriff’s deputies called to Talley’s Pub just after midnight on Nov. 22 discovered an off-duty Barcena lying down and unresponsive in front of the establishment, which is located in the 12900 block of Potranco Road.

An employee of the restaurant told deputies he and an intoxicated Barcena had a physical altercation which resulted in Barcena being removed from the bar, according to records.

The employee told deputies Barcena had been armed with a handgun and that the weapon had been removed by staff who secured it inside the establishment.

Supervisors with the San Antonio Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit responded to the scene and noted that Barcena was intoxicated and not fit for duty, records show.

Multiple comments made by Barcena to an SAPD night-shift captain were recorded on a department body-worn camera and were later interpreted as being disrespectful, according to records.

Barcena was taken into custody on a charge of resisting arrest, but the criminal case was rejected by prosecutors hours later, a Bexar County jail official confirms.

Barcena, a nine-year veteran of SAPD, served the suspension between early June and early July, records show.

In January 2025, Barcena was one of seven SAPD officers shot in a standoff in the Stone Oak area.