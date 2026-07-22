Homeowners eager for capture of burglars who stole millions in Stone Oak neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – Residents who live in a gated and guarded neighborhood in Stone Oak say they are frustrated by an ongoing burglary spree that has cost victims millions of dollars in losses.

Police reports obtained by KSAT 12 News show the crimes in the Estates at Champions Run subdivision date back to at least February 2026.

The reports detailed nine different break-ins and attempted break-ins there. Most appeared to have happened while the homeowners were out of town or away from home.

“Jewelry, cash, guns. That’s, to my knowledge, what they’re taking,” said one homeowner, who wanted to remain anonymous. “A lot of property damage. A lot of vandalism. Broken stuff. A lot of valuables stolen.”

He said in at least one case, the thief was able to saw their way into a safe.

The homeowner shared video showing a masked man attempting to get into his home earlier this month by breaking his window with a rock.

The thief ran off, though, when he triggered a burglar alarm.

Other video shows there may be two suspects involved. Either way, it is unsettling to many in the neighborhood.

“We have locks on our bedroom door, and we know what’s going to happen if someone were to come to our bedroom,” the unidentified homeowner’s wife said, referring to them arming themselves. “People have hired armed private security to sit in front of their house to protect them because our neighborhood is under attack.”

The husband and wife said until recently, it seemed most people in the neighborhood were in the dark about the crime spree.

They have since made it their mission to shed light on the situation by putting up wanted posters and arranging protests outside their gates.

“Now that we’ve gotten involved and we’re being proactive, things are happening,” the man said.

San Antonio Crime Stoppers recently issued an appeal, offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information about the suspect, who was caught on the couple’s camera.

Neighbors have also pooled their own money together, offering an additional $25,000 reward.

In the meantime, though, the couple said they feel both their neighborhood security company and San Antonio police have failed to do enough to help them.

A KSAT 12 News crew driving an unmarked car Wednesday morning was able to gain entry into the subdivision easily. Without any words spoken, a guard on duty opened the gate as the car approached.

In response to the criticism of police, the San Antonio Police Department emailed a statement saying:

“Property Crimes Detectives are actively working with the victims and the community to positively identify the suspect. Investigators take every burglary incident seriously and thoroughly investigate every case to bring justice and security to the victims and their families.”

KSAT 12 News also sent an email to the office of District 9 Councilwoman Misty Spears, whose district serves that neighborhood.

A spokesperson called on the phone, saying Spears was aware of the problem and has held several meetings on the issue.

She promised a written statement offering more details on what the councilwoman planned to do in response to the crime spree.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).

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