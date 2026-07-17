SAPD: Serial burglar accused of stealing ‘millions of dollars’ worth of items from Stone Oak homes

SAPD is asking for the public's assistance in finding a serial robber who has allegedly stole items from Stone Oak homes.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police request assistance from the public to identify an apparent serial burglar accused of stealing “millions of dollars” worth of items from Stone Oak homes.

In a Facebook post, SAPD said the suspect has entered multiple Stone Oak homes from March 2026 to now.

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At this time, it’s unclear what items the suspect specifically stole. However, police released multiple images of the suspect from surveillance cameras at the victims’ residences, as well as from department stores.

The suspect allegedly used stolen credit cards at the department stores, the post said.

If you have any information on the suspect or the burglaries, contact SAPD’s Property Crime Unit at 210-207-8854.

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