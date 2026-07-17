Lavaca County justice of the peace died by suicide during arrest, sheriff’s office says

Lavaca County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Travis Hill was arrested on three felony charges related to sexual assault and soliciting prostitution.

LAVACA COUNTY, Texas – A judge died by suicide days after he was arrested on three felony charges related to sex crimes, according to the Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office.

Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Travis Hill, who also worked as a criminal defense attorney, faced three charges:

Compelling prostitution, a first-degree felony

Sexual assault, a second-degree felony

Solicitation of prostitution, a state jail felony

United States Marshals and local law enforcement were dispatched to a remote location in Gonzales County to arrest Hill. The news release stated both agencies made an “encounter” with him.

Hill died by suicide during his interaction with law enforcement, according to the Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office.

Hill was arrested for the felony charges on July 11. It’s unclear why authorities were dispatched to arrest him again.

KSAT has reached out to the county for clarification. The investigation remains ongoing.

Background

The Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office said it became aware of misconduct allegations involving Hill approximately six weeks ago, prompting a request for the Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers to conduct a special investigation.

Because Hill serves as both an elected official and a practicing criminal defense attorney — including as a public defender — the Lavaca County Attorney’s Office formally recused itself from the case. The Texas Attorney General’s Office was asked to take over prosecution.

The investigation remains active, according to the sheriff’s office, and authorities said additional charges may be filed.

Sheriff Steven E. Greenwell said in a statement that the investigation was conducted “with the highest level of professionalism in partnership with the Texas Rangers to ensure independence, objectivity, and transparency.”

“No one is above the law, and no one is beneath its protection,” Greenwell said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information relevant to the investigation to contact the DPS Texas Rangers or the Lavaca County Crime Stoppers website or Facebook page. The LCSO Criminal Investigation Division can also be reached at 361-217-6753. Callers may remain anonymous.

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