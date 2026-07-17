Mandatory evacuation issued for parts of Comal County along Guadalupe River due to flooding

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – A mandatory evacuation was issued Thursday for parts of Comal County along the Guadalupe River, according to a county news release.

Residents from the Comal County line at Guadalupe State Park along the river to FM 311 are urged to evacuate due to river flooding.

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“If you are in this area, leave now. Take your family, pets, and essential medications,” the release said.

Spring Branch Middle School is available for shelter, the release said. (Comal County)

Spring Branch Middle School, located at 21053 TX-46 in Spring Branch, is available to anyone needing shelter, the release said.

Anyone unable to evacuate or need assistance should call 911.

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