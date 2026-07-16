Affidavit: San Antonio police officer accused of assaulting 12-year-old daughter

Bless Achor, 38, turned himself in to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office after authorities issued a warrant for his arrest, SAPD said.

This story may contain information that is not suitable for all audiences and has themes of family violence.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer is accused of assaulting his 12-year-old daughter, which caused temporary blindness in one of her eyes, according to an arrest affidavit.

Bless Achor, 38, turned himself in to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday after authorities issued a warrant for his arrest, SAPD said.

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Achor was charged with injury to a child - bodily injury and abandoning or endangering a child in connection with an off-duty incident, according to the department.

Booking records show he has since been released on bond.

Dispute over groceries

The alleged assault happened on June 6, 2026, at a home located in the 5400 block of Rowley Road, which is on San Antonio’s Northwest Side.

The 12-year-old girl was staying with Achor, who’s identified in the warrant as the child’s father, at the time of the incident, the affidavit said.

Achor and his child’s stepmother were taking in groceries, as the 12-year-old was eating cereal.

The warrant said Achor yelled at his daughter for not helping with the groceries, since the child’s stepmother was pregnant and struggling to hold a small child and groceries at the same time.

At some point, the girl started crying. According to the warrant, Achor said “he would give her something to cry about.” Achor allegedly started to assault his daughter, authorities stated.

According to the affidavit, the child suffered bruises around her eye. She also lost vision in one of her eyes following the assault, which later returned to normal functionality, the warrant said.

After the assault, court documents said that Achor forced the child to sit on her knees in the corner of a room for hours until she went to bed.

Achor is accused of refusing to provide medical assistance to his daughter. He also told the girl that she could go home to her mother, and she could never come back to visit him.

Search warrant executed

On June 17, 2026, Texas Rangers interviewed Achor at the San Antonio Police Department’s South Substation. The warrant said Achor was shown photos of the alleged injuries his daughter suffered.

However, Achor “insisted” that he had caused no harm to the child and was not aware of the injuries, the affidavit said.

Achor expressed the need for an attorney and agreed to cooperate with the investigation at the time.

Texas Rangers later executed a search warrant on a residence rented by Achor and his wife on July 8. During the search warrant, authorities said Achor’s wife would not come to the door.

Numerous knocks, callouts, and announcements were made for Achor’s wife to open the door to the residence. Texas Rangers later broke down the door to gain entry and took photos and videos of the home.

Achor’s wife refused to speak with Texas Rangers on the investigation.

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