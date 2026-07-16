Shelter-in-place remains in effect in Uvalde County as severe weather continues

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas – A shelter-in-place remains in effect for Uvalde County as an excessive amount of rain continues to fall.

In Uvalde County, over 10 inches of rain have fallen Thursday on top of the showers for the last couple of days.

The severe weather has caused all major highways and many Uvalde County streets to close due to flooding, county officials said.

>> Flash Flood Emergencies along Guadalupe, Pedernales Rivers and in Uvalde County.

“Please remain at home unless you are in immediate danger or your location is no longer safe,” the Uvalde County Office of Emergency Management posted on Facebook. “If you do not feel safe, dial 911 immediately for the fastest emergency response.”

A Uvalde Police Department spokesperson told KSAT earlier Thursday that the city is practically “impassible” at the moment; there is no way in or out.

There is currently no way to pass through U.S. Highway 90 in Uvalde, the spokesperson said.

Texas Game Wardens and DPS troopers have been responding to Uvalde County in boats to take residents to safety.

The Uvalde PD spokesperson said they’re “definitely not in the clear yet” as more rain is expected to fall in areas north of the county.

No serious injuries have been reported in Uvalde County. Though the rescue numbers change constantly, police said that rescues were conducted both in and outside the City of Uvalde.

An unspecified number of shelters are currently open in Uvalde. Churches and schools will also open as the day progresses, the spokesperson said.

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