Frio River at Concan is open — but river experts, visitors urge caution after flooding

CONCAN, Texas – The Frio River is recovering faster than many expected after last week’s Hill Country flooding, and some float outfitters near Concan plan to reopen as soon as Thursday.

But river experts and visitors are urging caution — because not every stretch of the water is safe yet.

Brett Rimkus, a member of the flood advisory team at Garner State Park, checks the river every day. He said the cleanup has been remarkable.

“This is the best river we’ve had in probably 19 years,” Rimkus said. “The river’s looking absolutely wonderful. People are ready. We’ve had a drought for the last five years — so people have wanted to come out here and get in the water. It’s cold, the springs are full, and everything about it is screaming, ‘Let’s get in the water and finish out summer.’”

Rimkus said Andy’s on River Road plans to resume tubing Thursday, with more outfitters expected to follow through the weekend. He added that at its peak last week, floodwater crested seven feet over the dam at Garner State Park — and reached nearly 21 feet downstream near Concan.

Matthew Lopez, a visitor from Corpus Christi, said his family had a terrifying experience near Majors Crossing earlier this week — downstream from the dam, where currents are still running fast.

Lopez said his son flipped off a float, and his wife was swept into rapids, where she sustained cuts and bruises before grabbing onto a branch to pull herself out.

“When somebody tells you something, I would 110% listen — because that was scary,” Lopez said. “I thought I was going to lose my wife, my son. That scared me. So after that, it’s like — if we see anything rapid, don’t go. You got little kids, just don’t go.”

Lopez said several outfitters advised waiting until later in the week and recommended that experienced adults scout sections of the river before bringing children.

Rimkus said conditions vary significantly depending on where you put in.

“Talk to the outfitters when you’re going any part of the river — whether it’s in Garner, above Garner, below Garner,” Rimkus said. “You want to make sure that part of the river is right for you.”

He also recommended river shoes for all visitors, saying the flood turned over rocks and left sharper surfaces along the riverbed. Life jackets are strongly encouraged, especially for children.

Garner State Park drew more than 455,000 visitors in 2025, making it one of the most-visited state parks in Texas, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

As of Wednesday, the National Weather Service maintained flood warnings downstream on the Frio and Nueces river systems in South Texas.

Visitors planning a trip this weekend are encouraged to check conditions directly with Concan-area outfitters.

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