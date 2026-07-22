Could commuter buses connect New Braunfels, San Antonio? Regional study explores future transit options

SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve ever spent longer than expected sitting in traffic on Interstate 35 between San Antonio and New Braunfels, you’re not alone. A new regional transit study is exploring whether commuter bus service could one day offer drivers another option.

The New Braunfels Transit Connect study recommends five potential regional bus routes connecting New Braunfels with San Antonio, San Marcos and Seguin as the population continues to grow and congestion along I-35 increases.

For commuters like Shannon Melton, the daily drive from New Braunfels to San Antonio can vary dramatically, anywhere from 50 minutes to two hours.

Despite the long commute, Melton said she would not trade her car for a bus.

“Me as a commuter, no, I would not. I could not trust the timeline,” she said. ”I think it would make me more late, more than anything else.”

Another commuter, Ava Miller, also said she wouldn’t be interested in using a commuter bus.

“I personally wouldn’t take a bus as a younger woman; sometimes buses are scary for younger people,” Miller said.

Regional planners said the study is intended to identify future transportation options as communities along the I-35 corridor continue to grow. The recommendations are still in the planning stages, and no funding has been approved or timeline established for implementation.

In a statement to KSAT, VIA Metropolitan Transit said regional connections will become increasingly important as Central Texas continues to grow. The statement can be read below:

“As the public transit provider for the greater San Antonio region, VIA is at the forefront of connecting people to what matters most — jobs, healthcare, education and each other. Our region is growing rapidly, and that growth doesn’t stop at the county line. “Strengthening our connections with neighboring communities like New Braunfels isn’t just an opportunity, it’s essential to our shared economic future. As a partner with the AAMPO, VIA was proud to lend our technical expertise to this study and help envision what a more connected region can look like. “This study is an important first step — but turning a plan into reality will take sustained conversation, real coordination and dedicated funding. VIA is ready to lead those conversations, and we look forward to being an active partner in building the connected, thriving region our community deserves.” VIA Metropolitan Transit

While regional leaders continue discussing the proposal, some commuters say they would rather see improvements made to the existing highway.

“I think HOV lanes would help a lot for commuters; getting the construction finished would be the biggest thing,” a commuter said.

The proposed commuter bus routes remain conceptual, and additional planning, coordination and funding would be required before any service could begin.

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