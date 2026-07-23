Heat safety precautions take center stage after city sees first triple-digit temperature of 2026

SAN ANTONIO – When the sun is shining, many people are outside for fun or work.

But when the temperature rises, safety must be part of the plan — and you have to prepare for it.

>> San Antonio finally hits 100° for the first time in 2026

Here are some common heat safety tips:

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose clothing

Use sunscreen

Take breaks in the shade

Drink plenty of water and limit alcohol

Never leave people or pets in a vehicle

The last two tips are stressed the most.

Leaving pets and people, especially children, in a vehicle during hot weather can lead to a tragic end.

Baptist Health System’s emergency medicine physician Dr. Anna Garza said drinking plenty of water helps to replenish the water your body sweats out.

She said when we sweat, it evaporates from our skin, helping to cool the body down.

KSAT’s Weather Authority meteorologist Shelby Ebertowski said when the forecast has heat and humidity, be aware.

“The humidity is the big factor, especially when you get, let’s say, Tropical Storm Bertha, or you just get a little bit more of that Gulf moisture making its way to Texas, it’s going to be feeling even warmer,” she said.

Humidity levels are factored into the heat index, and she said many people can feel the difference when it’s a dry heat versus a humid heat.

“It takes more of a toll on your body on days, (where we) see the high humidity,” Ebertowski said.

“The issue is that because it’s so humid, the moisture on our skin just can’t evaporate, which prevents our body’s natural cooling,” Garza explained.

She said this can cause people’s core body temperature to rise, leading to overheating.

“It can make our heart work really hard,” she said. “As we continue to try and sweat, we will sweat, but the sweat is just not going anywhere. Our blood pressure can drop, and people can get really sick. “

In addition, when people are taking in the sun’s heat, so do our vehicles.

The steering wheel, leather or vinyl seats and the console can get very hot, as well as the metal and plastic components of seatbelts, car seats and booster seats.

If they get really hot, these items can hurt people and children getting into vehicles.

“People don’t realize is that the metal portion of that buckle can get up to greater than 150 degrees Fahrenheit, and that can cause second degree burns, especially in children,” Garza said.

She said to not overlook the car seat harness.

“Make sure a child is fully clothed,” she said. “Don’t put them in there with just a diaper, just because the plastic piece that goes over the chest also gets very hot, and that can cause burns.”

She added that burns are rare, but they can happen.

If a hot car component contacts skin and there is redness, Garza said to run regular tap water over the area.

She advised not to use ice water and ice itself, because it can make the irritation or burn worse.

Garza also suggested putting up a windshield screen or cover to reduce the heat inside vehicles or possibly cover all the seats with a towel to prevent them from getting too hot.

Something else to consider is a mini attachable fan for an infant in the backseat.

A local mom said this may help infants in reverse-facing car seats get some cool air considering the back of the car seat is blocking the cool air blowing from the air vents.

She said every caregiver must consider the baby’s ability to reach and grab the fan and who else is in the backseat when the fan would be in use.

The feasibility and safety of the fan chosen, along with the family vehicle situation, are also factors to take into consideration.

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