KSAT Q&A: Mayor Jones talks potential city budget cuts, raising property taxes amid $158M budget gap

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones joined the 6 O’Clock News on Tuesday to discuss the city’s fiscal challenges as it approaches a $158 million budget gap.

If the city eliminated every library, all general fund spending on public health and funds to Animal Care Services, San Antonio would still be $21 million short of the budget deficit, Jones said.

“So when we’re thinking about the scale of this challenge, that is how deep some of these cuts may have to be,” Jones said.

Jones suggested raising property taxes for the first time in decades.

“When we haven’t raised property taxes in 30 years, we’re not only looking at raising property taxes once, but potentially twice,” Jones said.

The San Antonio Botanical Garden was one organization potentially on the budget chopping block. Although Jones stated the garden is a great resource, she cited the organization charging people for tickets as a reason for the city to potentially cut funds.

“Please introduce me to the person that says, ‘Please give the San Antonio Botanical Garden a million dollars and raise my property taxes,’” Jones said.

Jones criticized the Spurs and its annual $2.5 million to the city, part of a Project Marvel deal, and said she wants to push for more money from the billion-dollar basketball organization.

“I think what’s important is that we are asking for more,” Jones said. “You know how much it costs to do a speed bump? $16,000.”

Jones noted 2.5 million divided by 16,000 would equal 156 speed bumps.

“So 15 speed bumps in your council district for 30 years,” Jones said. “I would argue revenue sharing. When they eat, we eat, right?”

Jones said the city budget, including cutting funds, must be approved by late August or early September. The term sheet is expected to be finalized by the end of the year.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

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