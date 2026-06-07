Family remembers teen who died after falling from truck during Spurs celebration

SAN ANTONIO – The family of Jose Luis Rodriguez III is mourning the loss of the teen, who died this week after being critically injured while celebrating the Spurs’ Game 6 win in the Western Conference finals.

Loved ones gathered to say goodbye to Joey, remembering him as funny, warm and full of ambition. His aunt said he had talked about following in her footsteps and becoming a nurse.

As the family grieves, relatives said they have felt supported by the wider San Antonio community, especially Spurs fans.

“We feel like the city of San Antonio has shown more than enough love for my nephew,” said Moses Rodriguez, Joey’s uncle. “We got a lot of loving and caring people in San Antonio.”

Another uncle, Joey Lopez, said the family is grateful for the support.

“We’re thankful from the bottom of our heart,” he said.

In the days since the accident and Joey’s death, his family and authorities are reminding people to be safe while celebrating and to always buckle up when they get on the road.

The family said the support from San Antonio has helped them as they continue to mourn Joey’s loss.

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