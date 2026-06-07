Family remembers teen who died after falling from truck during Spurs celebration

SAN ANTONIO – The family of Jose Luis Rodriguez III is mourning the loss of the teen, who died this week after being critically injured while celebrating the Spurs’ Game 6 win in the Western Conference finals.
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.