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Several arrested after man shot at north Bexar County home, sheriff's office says

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office responds to a shooting on the morning of Sunday, June 7, 2026. (Alex Gamez, KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIO – A man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound early Sunday morning at a north Bexar County home, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a disturbance call at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday in the 22800 block of Match Play.

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BCSO said the disturbance was contained inside the residence. The male victim’s age was not released.

Investigators recovered narcotics and at least one firearm at the scene. Several people were arrested, including the person believed to have fired the weapon and others in connection with narcotics, according to authorities. The exact number of arrests had not been confirmed as of Sunday morning.

Formal charges had not been announced as of this report. The shooter faces a charge likely related to assault with a deadly weapon, according to preliminary information from the scene, though the sheriff’s office said specifics were still being worked out. Narcotics charges were also pending.

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