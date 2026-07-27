Dead body found wrapped in plastic in far West Side closet during missing persons call, sheriff says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Deputies discovered a dead body wrapped in plastic inside a far West Side bedroom closet while responding to a missing persons report Sunday afternoon, Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 4 p.m. to a residence in the 13000 block of Yturria Ranch, Salazar said, after two women reported a 30-year-old man missing. One of the women lives at the residence; the other lives elsewhere.

Both told deputies the man — described as a white male from out of state who was a tenant at the home — had experienced night terrors, and Salazar said they believed he had left the residence sometime overnight.

During a preliminary sweep of the home, Salazar said a deputy found evidence of blood inside the residence. Continuing the search, the deputy discovered a body wrapped tightly in plastic inside a closet in one of the bedrooms.

Investigators have not officially confirmed the body is that of the man reported missing, and the cause and manner of death remain pending a medical examiner’s determination. However, Salazar said the circumstances are “highly suspicious.”

“It’s just highly unlikely that anybody would harm themselves and then wrap themselves up in plastic as tightly as what we’ve found here,” Salazar said.

Deputies also found evidence of trauma and signs that someone attempted to clean up what investigators are treating as a crime scene, according to Salazar.

Three people — two women and one man, all described as being in their 30s — were detained for questioning, Salazar said. A married couple among the detained live at a second nearby residence.

Salazar said the victim is believed to be a friend of one of the women at the scene residence, and the other couple are mutual friends.

Investigators believe the victim did not leave the residence, Salazar said, and that whatever happened to him occurred there.

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