Road rage victim urges drivers to stay alert after Memorial Day shooting on Interstate 35

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have not made an arrest in a road rage shooting that happened on Memorial Day, even though the victim said he followed the suspect long enough to provide a description of the vehicle and the shooter.

San Antonio police classified the case as aggravated assault involving the discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle at another vehicle, causing serious bodily injury, according to a police report.

The victim, who asked not to be identified and is being referred to as “Jake,” said the shooting happened as he was merging onto northbound Interstate 35 near Division Avenue.

He said he flashed his headlights at a driver he believed was moving too slowly as he entered the highway.

“He was probably doing about 20, 30 miles an hour entering the highway,” he said. “At that point, all I did I flashed my lights at this individual, and when I passed him up on the left-hand side, I slightly looked to the right-hand on my passenger side, and I saw this man shooting me two double birds.”

Minutes later, Jake said the same SUV pulled alongside him with its windows down. He said he heard a loud bang and immediately realized he had been shot at.

Jake said he called 911 and reported the suspect was driving a blue Dodge Hornet. He said he continued to follow the vehicle until a dispatcher told him police had enough information and instructed him to stop.

Jake said he later pulled into a parking lot near Cevallos Street and Interstate 10 to wait for officers. Photos showed bullet holes in his vehicle, including damage near the driver’s side.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Jake said a detective told him that investigators spoke with someone who matched the suspect’s description and the vehicle’s description, but no charges have been filed.

Jake asked KSAT to request his identity, since the driver is still not facing charges, but says he’s ready to face him in court if justice prevails. He warns other San Antonians to be on the lookout.

“He did this to me; maybe he’s done it to other people, but maybe no one wanted to come forward, no one wanted to chase this man down,” Jake said. “I also had my weapon; I have taken my training; however, I never thought I was in any danger to pull my weapon out.”

According to police, there have been nine reported cases this year involving gunfire from one vehicle at another.

Jake said he is warning other drivers to avoid escalating confrontations and said he plans to install dash cameras on his vehicles.

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