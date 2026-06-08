North Side hotel guests wake up to broken car windows, items stolen

SAN ANTONIO – Visitors woke up Monday to the harsh sight of broken vehicle windows at their North Side hotel.

It appears that as many as seven vehicles parked at the Candlewood Suites on Portland Road, not far from San Antonio International Airport, were targeted at some point between Sunday night and early Monday morning, based on debris left behind.

One man told KSAT 12 that the burglars broke out the back window of his rental car, stealing the tools he uses for work.

Another woman said they smashed the side window of her husband’s work truck.

Based on the broken glass and other debris left behind, it appeared as many as seven vehicles had been burglarized at the Candlewood Suites. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

“I don’t think anything was taken out of it. All his tools were still under his seat, so I don’t know what they were looking for,” she said. “I’m going to have to spend all this money to fix my window.”

According to officers who responded to the victims’ calls, recent car burglars appear to be looking for guns left behind by their owners.

A sergeant on scene said criminals will target vehicles, especially pickups, which they suspect may have weapons inside them.

The break-in could not have come at a worse time for the woman who spoke to KSAT 12 News anonymously.

She found out the truck had been broken into after her husband suffered a medical emergency and had to be rushed to a hospital.

“They admitted him, and I’ve been up all night long,” she said. “(I) came back to the hotel to take a nap and go back up there, and the cops were here.”

She tried to start her other car, but the battery was dead.

The woman and her family were visiting the city, in town from north Texas.

She said in spite of all the bad surprises, she does not blame San Antonio for any of it.

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