Man arrested for online solicitation of minor after undercover operation, Bexar County sheriff says

Alonzo Arce Jr. is accused of communicating with an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested on two counts of online solicitation of a minor following an undercover investigation, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Alonzo Arce Jr. is accused of communicating with an undercover agent who was posing as a 14-year-old girl. During a news conference Wednesday, Sheriff Javier Salazar said Arce showed grooming behavior and made sexually suggestive comments during the conversations.

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Salazar said Arce communicated with another undercover agent last year and made sexually explicit comments.

The sheriff’s office obtained an arrest warrant and took Arce into custody at a restaurant in the 7500 block of Northwest Loop 410. He was arrested without incident, Salazar said.

Salazar reminds parents and guardians to monitor what children are doing and who they are communicating with, both online and in person.

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