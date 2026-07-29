Woman arrested in Bexar County after hit-and-run in La Vernia, sheriff’s office says

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A woman was taken into custody in Bexar County in connection with a hit-and-run in La Vernia, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Stacy Gunter, 52, was wanted on felony warrants for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, collision involving serious bodily injury and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.

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On July 11, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian in the 100 block of Champions Boulevard. The sheriff’s office said Gunter was driving a white Jeep Rubicon and allegedly hit the victim after an argument.

The condition of the victim was not released.

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