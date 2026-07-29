Woman charged in connection with North Side murder takes plea deal, sentencing on lesser charge

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A woman connected to a deadly North Side shooting took a plea deal Wednesday on an aggravated assault charge and earned a 20-year prison sentence.

Venus Flores, 27, was the second of two suspects initially charged in connection with the murder of Christopher Alderete, 25, six years ago.

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The first suspect, Fabian Jay Hernandez, was arrested and charged in Alderete’s murder two days after the June 2020 shooting. Last July, Hernandez was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Flores, who was taken into custody one year after Alderete’s death, took the deal on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge — a second-degree felony.

Court records show her prison sentence is for 20 years, but Flores is already receiving 987 days’ worth of time served.

Another term of the plea deal requires Flores to pay $6,000 in restitution to the Texas Attorney General’s Office via its Crime Victims’ Compensation fund.

The case was presided over by Judge Michael Mery in Bexar County’s 144th Criminal District Court.

Background

On June 15, 2020, San Antonio police officers were called at approximately 3 a.m. to the 1100 block of West Ridgewood Court, near West Hildebrand Avenue east of Interstate 10.

Police at the time said a man wearing a partial face covering approached a vehicle with Alderete and a woman inside and opened fire.

Officers said the shooter had words with Alderete shortly before firing the one shot that killed him.

The woman then exited the vehicle as the shooter continued firing, police said. The woman, who authorities said acted as if she was shot, fell to the ground despite not being hit by gunfire.

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