Mother of man gunned down a year ago thankful for second arrest made in case

SAN ANTONIO – The mother of a 25-year-old man who was murdered a year ago is grateful that another arrest has been made in the case.

Christopher Alderete was shot and killed while he was sitting in his car in the 1100 block of West Ridgewood Court on June 15, 2020.

San Antonio police arrested Fabian Jay Hernandez shortly after the crime.

On the anniversary of the shooting, police arrested a second suspect, Venus Flores, for murder. According to an indictment, she shot and killed Alderete.

Norma Andrews, Alderete’s mother, said the news is bittersweet.

“We were full of mixed emotions, honestly,” Andrews said. “It was a sad day, of course, because it has been one year since he was killed. And when we found out the news, we were excited. Happy.”

She said that Flores and her son were dating, but she had her suspicions about her.

“I knew all along that she was involved,” she said. “And she denied it the entire time. She was out here living her life for this whole year and denying she was involved.”

Andrews said life has been difficult since the death of her best friend.

“We are still trying to heal,” she said. “I haven’t even begun, honestly. I haven’t. Partially, it gets harder as the days go by. It gets harder. He did leave behind two children, and looking at my grandchildren, it is hard.”

Andrews remembers her son as a jokester who was a talented vocalist.

“He was my motivator,” she said. “My protector. He was loved by so many people. To this day, so many people struggle to be without him. He is supposed to be watching me grow old. I honestly can’t tell you where things are going to go from here.”

Andrews said she will wear orange for the entire month of June to raise awareness against gun violence.

“I had 25 wonderful years with my son, and I thank God for that,” she said. “I have to stay strong because I have beautiful grandchildren that look just like him, and they are very talented just like him. But I have to stay strong for them.”

Flores is in the Bexar County Jail facing a murder charge. Her bond has been set at $150,000.

Hernandez is awaiting trial.