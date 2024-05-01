Tower Life Building tours offered through mid-May before renovations begin

The Tower Life Building, an iconic building among San Antonio’s skyline, is offering a glimpse inside for a limited time.

The tour lets people look in, around and even below the building, which has an underground tunnel.

The Tower Life Building opened in 1929 and has 30 floors. It is about to be renovated, so the tours are only going on through the middle of May.

The tour costs $40, and the funds will benefit Centro San Antonio. Anyone interested can visit amigosa.com for more information.

KSAT will bring you more coverage on the Tower Life Building on Wednesday’s Nightbeat.

