Spurs the betting favorite to trade for Cavs all-star guard Darius Garland, reports say

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) dunks past New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson in the first half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

SAN ANTONIO – As the Spurs try to figure out what to do with two top 10 picks in the upcoming NBA Draft, the rumor mill continues to swirl about who the team might get to play alongside franchise cornerstone Victor Wembanyama.

The team has already been linked to Atlanta Hawks point guard Tre Young and previous point guard Dejounte Murray, but now a new point guard also appears to be gaining more traction.

According to the sports betting website Bookies.com, the San Antonio Spurs are now the betting favorite to land Cleveland Cavaliers veteran guard Darius Garland.

Garland, an NBA All-Star in 2022, was recently knocked out of the playoffs when the Cavs lost their Eastern Conference semi-final series to the Boston Celtics.

Since then, media reports have indicated that the team is likely due for a potential shakeup, with one of either Garland or fellow All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell likely not returning next season.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) is defended by New York Knicks' Josh Hart during the first half of Game 5 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Mitchell, a potential free agent, reportedly wants a new max contract and long-term extension this off-season, so Garland may request a trade if that comes to fruition. He would also be perhaps the team’s most desirable asset in any potential trade.

Garland, 25, just finished his fifth season with the Cavs, averaging 18.0 points and 6.5 assists in an injury-plagued 57 games — all numbers that were down from his All-Star form of 21.7 PPG and 8.8 APG.

The Spurs, armed with a treasure trove of future draft picks and two top 10 picks (No. 4 and No. 8) in the upcoming NBA Draft, would be a desirable trade partner for anyone if they were to make a potential move.

Garland, who is a true point guard, has shown the ability to play both on and off the ball during his time in the NBA, which is a necessary trait to have in a potential pairing with Wembanyama. He has four years left on his current contract.

One of the Spurs’ main aims this offseason is to add more shooting and spacing to the team, and Garland, a career 38% three-point shooter, would be able to do just that.

Other teams considered potential landing spots for Garland include the New Orleans Pelicans, Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns.

