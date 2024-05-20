Victor Wembanyama named to NBA All-Rookie team

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama drops back to defend after hitting a basket against the Denver Nuggets during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama has been unanimously selected to the 2023-24 NBA All-Rookie First Team, the NBA announced Monday.

Wembanyama becomes the 12th player in Spurs franchise history to be named All-Rookie and the first to receive First-Team honors since Kawhi Leonard in 2011-12.

The 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year appeared in 71 games, averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, a league-leading 3.58 blocks to go with 1.24 steals in 29.7 minutes, leading all rookies in scoring, rebounds and blocks per game.

Wembanyama scored in double figures in 68 games, including 41 with 20+ points, six 30-point games and one 40-point game. He pulled down 10+ rebounds 44 times, recorded double-digit assists once and 10+ blocks once on his way to 43 double-doubles and two triple-doubles.

Wembanyama registered four games with 30+ points, 15+ rebounds and 5+ assists, which is the most games by a rookie since Sidney Wicks in 1971 and tied for the third-most all time among rookies. He became the fifth player to have six games with 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists and 5+ blocks in a single season, joining Shaquille O’Neal (2000-01), Hakeem Olajuwon (1979-80), David Robinson (1994-95) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (5x).

And in a display of his all-around game, the All-Rookie forward finished the season with 26 games, where he recorded 20+ points and at least one block, steal, assist and made three-pointer, the most by a rookie all-time.

Wembanyama joins Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder), Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets), Jaime Jaquez (Miami Heat) and Brandin Podziemski (Golden State Warriors) on the 2023-24 Kia NBA All-Rookie First Team.