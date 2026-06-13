City Council approves $2.3M budget for new Alamodome scoreboard

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council has approved a $2.3 million budget to replace the 6-year-old Alamodome scoreboard.

The new centerhung system features a new LED video scoreboard and display control system made by Novastar — set to be delivered and installed by OES-USA, Inc., according to an agenda document from the council’s June 11 meeting.

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All upgrades are expected to be finished by Sept. 4 ahead of big events coming to the Alamodome later this year, including the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship in December and the UTSA football season.

Funding for the centerhung systems will come from the Alamodome Improvement and Contingency Fund, pending approval. The fund has headed a string of renovation projects over the years, centered on the continuous upkeep and modernization of the Alamodome.

One of the reasons the current scoreboard wore down so quickly was from being taken apart and reconfigured to fit different events, according to the agenda document. Now, there will be two centerhung systems — one for the stadium setup and one for the arena setup. Both are set to last at least a decade.

The stadium setup will have a larger scoreboard, approximately 18 feet by 39 feet, whereas the arena setup will use a smaller scoreboard, measuring about 15 feet by 33 feet.

Other features of the new centerhung system include 12 new moving lights, a processor and video cards that will work in conjunction with Ross Xpression products to support 3D graphics and playback video clips and an underbelly LED scoreboard, which is compatible with the new arena LED scoreboard.

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