Rep. Joaquin Castro, other members of Congress continue call for closure of Dilley ICE facility KSAT will livestream the Tuesday news conference in this article SAN ANTONIO – A pediatrician is expected to join U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro and other members of Congress Tuesday to discuss what they saw during their visit to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Dilley. KSAT will livestream the news conference at approximately 2 p.m. in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.
Castro (D-San Antonio) has repeatedly called
for the closure of the South Texas Family Residential Center for months. He and other lawmakers have noted worsening health conditions inside the facility.
On July 11, Castro’s efforts helped lead to the release San Antonio mariachi musician
Hebert Kaleth Ibarra Castro, 20. ICE originally arrested him June 25 while driving in China Grove.
An ICE spokesperson at the time told KSAT that Ibarra Castro “entered the United States illegally,” but his wife said he entered the U.S. legally when he was four years old on a B-2 visa.
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About the Authors Samuel Rocha IV headshot
Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
Hunter King headshot
Hunter King is a reporter at KSAT 12 in San Antonio, where he covers breaking news, local
government, and community stories across South Texas. Before joining KSAT in June 2026, he
spent two years at 13WMAZ in Georgia. King is a Houston native and Sam Houston State
University graduate.
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