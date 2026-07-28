Rep. Joaquin Castro, other members of Congress continue call for closure of Dilley ICE facility

SAN ANTONIO – A pediatrician is expected to join U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro and other members of Congress Tuesday to discuss what they saw during their visit to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Dilley.

KSAT will livestream the news conference at approximately 2 p.m. in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

Castro (D-San Antonio) has repeatedly called for the closure of the South Texas Family Residential Center for months. He and other lawmakers have noted worsening health conditions inside the facility.

On July 11, Castro’s efforts helped lead to the release San Antonio mariachi musician Hebert Kaleth Ibarra Castro, 20. ICE originally arrested him June 25 while driving in China Grove.

An ICE spokesperson at the time told KSAT that Ibarra Castro “entered the United States illegally,” but his wife said he entered the U.S. legally when he was four years old on a B-2 visa.

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