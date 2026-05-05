US Rep. Joaquin Castro, lawmakers call for release of families in Dilley detention center A livestream of the press conference will be available in the media player below (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) (Carolyn Kaster, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) SAN ANTONIO – Members of Congress are expected to host a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to call for the release of families in the Dilley detention center. KSAT will livestream the press conference at 3 p.m. in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.
Maria Betania Uzategui-Castillo, of Venezuela, and her children lived in San Antonio before being detained by ICE officers last week.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the family is in the United States without permanent legal status.
>> Alamo Heights community reacts after ICE detains mother, 2 children
Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-San Antonio), along with seven other representatives, visited the family inside the South Texas Family Residential Center on Tuesday and are campaigning for their release from the ICE detention center.
Five-year-old
Liam Conejo Ramos and a family of five from McAllen are examples of former detainees shortly released after Castro’s call for action.
Castro has made frequent visits over the last six months and previously said “
conditions are worsening” inside the Dilley facility. More immigration coverage from KSAT:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author
Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
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