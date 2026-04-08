WATCH LIVE: Congressmen Joaquin Castro, Greg Casar call for release of families inside Dilley detention center The news conference is being livestreamed in this article SAN ANTONIO – U.S. Representatives Joaquin Castro and Greg Casar are holding a Wednesday afternoon news conference in San Antonio to call for the release of families held inside the Dilley immigration detention center. KSAT is livestreaming the 2:30 p.m. news conference in this article.
Castro and Casar will also discuss what they witnessed during a recent tour of the detention center, according to a news release.
The facility has recently received local and national news coverage due to “unsafe conditions and inadequate medical care,” the release said.
“Attorneys and family advocates have cited cruel treatment of children, poor water quality, insufficient meals, and a lack of medical attention for pregnant women,” the release stated.
Speakers will also discuss the recent actions of law enforcement agencies in local communities, the impact on children, the treatment of immigrants in the U.S., plus more.
Recently, Castro has advocated for the release of immigrants detained in Dilley.
He assisted in the release of
5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos in February, as well as a family of five from McAllen. More related coverage on KSAT:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors
Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
Misael Gomez headshot
Misael started at KSAT-TV as a photojournalist in 1987.
USAA customer sues company after his vehicle was stranded in Mexico for months ▶ 1:35 USAA customer sues company after his vehicle was stranded in Mexico for months 'I'm sad all the time': SA man worries for loved ones in Iran ▶ 0:51 'I'm sad all the time': SA man worries for loved ones in Iran Floresville 11-year-old accordionist advances to finals of Texas Folklife’s Big Squeeze competition ▶ 0:59 Floresville 11-year-old accordionist advances to finals of Texas Folklife’s Big Squeeze competition West Side neighborhood motorcycle crash ends in flames; residents urge need for speed bumps ▶ 1:03 West Side neighborhood motorcycle crash ends in flames; residents urge need for speed bumps Fiesta de los Reyes May Add $5 Entry Fee ▶ 0:48 Fiesta de los Reyes May Add $5 Entry Fee Thieves smash through 8-liner business wall to reach ATM after deputies' raid. ▶ 1:47 Thieves smash through 8-liner business wall to reach ATM after deputies' raid. Investigation underway after fatal South Side shooting, SAPD says ▶ 0:52 Investigation underway after fatal South Side shooting, SAPD says Bexar County courtroom tensions boil over in double-murder case ▶ 1:45 Bexar County courtroom tensions boil over in double-murder case Tradición y color: más de 70 años celebrando Fiesta en San Antonio ▶ 2:24 Tradición y color: más de 70 años celebrando Fiesta en San Antonio WATCH: Waymo car goes wrong way in Alamo Heights school zone, concerns parents ▶ 0:33 WATCH: Waymo car goes wrong way in Alamo Heights school zone, concerns parents KSAT Investigates: Agencies tight-lipped after teacher shot at Comal County school ▶ 1:22 KSAT Investigates: Agencies tight-lipped after teacher shot at Comal County school A few showers for your morning commute ▶ 0:22 A few showers for your morning commute Missions stadium redevelopment moves one step closer ▶ 1:59 Missions stadium redevelopment moves one step closer Customers say mariachi group is a no-show after bookings ▶ 2:30 Customers say mariachi group is a no-show after bookings Complaints mount against Cibolo animal services officer after dog’s death ▶ 0:46 Complaints mount against Cibolo animal services officer after dog’s death What we know so far about the Comal County high school shooting ▶ 1:53 What we know so far about the Comal County high school shooting JCB plant in San Antonio set to be the largest worldwide ▶ 0:56 JCB plant in San Antonio set to be the largest worldwide What we know about the shooting at Hill Country College Prep HS ▶ 1:28 What we know about the shooting at Hill Country College Prep HS 15 year old student shoots a teacher then takes his own life ▶ 1:56 15 year old student shoots a teacher then takes his own life No active threat on campus at Hill Country Prep High School in Bulverde ▶ 1:22 No active threat on campus at Hill Country Prep High School in Bulverde City of San Antonio says Ackerman Road dip under Kirby’s jurisdiction ▶ 1:26 City of San Antonio says Ackerman Road dip under Kirby’s jurisdiction Atascosa County fire seems like a bad case of déjà vu ▶ 1:28 Atascosa County fire seems like a bad case of déjà vu New SNAP restrictions affecting some stores ▶ 1:05 New SNAP restrictions affecting some stores Proposed border wall threatens prehistoric cave art ▶ 1:10 Proposed border wall threatens prehistoric cave art Adam Caskey has your Weather Authority cold front forecast ▶ 0:12 Adam Caskey has your Weather Authority cold front forecast Previous photo Next photo