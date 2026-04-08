WATCH LIVE: Congressmen Joaquin Castro, Greg Casar call for release of families inside Dilley detention center

SAN ANTONIO – U.S. Representatives Joaquin Castro and Greg Casar are holding a Wednesday afternoon news conference in San Antonio to call for the release of families held inside the Dilley immigration detention center.

KSAT is livestreaming the 2:30 p.m. news conference in this article.

Castro and Casar will also discuss what they witnessed during a recent tour of the detention center, according to a news release.

The facility has recently received local and national news coverage due to “unsafe conditions and inadequate medical care,” the release said.

“Attorneys and family advocates have cited cruel treatment of children, poor water quality, insufficient meals, and a lack of medical attention for pregnant women,” the release stated.

Speakers will also discuss the recent actions of law enforcement agencies in local communities, the impact on children, the treatment of immigrants in the U.S., plus more.

Recently, Castro has advocated for the release of immigrants detained in Dilley.

He assisted in the release of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos in February, as well as a family of five from McAllen.

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