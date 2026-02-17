Skip to main content
Local News

2-month-old held at Dilley detention center taken to hospital due to health concerns

‘His life is in danger,’ Congressman Joaquin Castro says

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

An overhead shot of the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas. (Eddie Latigo, Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

DILLEY, Texas – A 2-month-old held at an immigration detention center in Dilley was taken to the hospital Monday night after falling ill, according to the Frio County Sheriff’s Office.

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-San Antonio) spoke out about the infant’s medical care at the South Texas Family Residential Center in a social video posted earlier Monday.

Castro said Juan Nicolás was being held at the facility with his mother for more than three weeks. Castro said Nicolás needed treatment for respiratory issues.

“He has been sick, and they don’t have the medical capacity to treat him,” Castro said in the video. “His life is in danger.”

Castro also said that at one point, no doctor was available during the early morning hours when the baby needed medical attention.

The Frio County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KSAT that the baby was transported to a hospital by facility staff at 10 p.m. Monday. The baby’s current condition is unknown.

KSAT 12 has reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for more details about the infant’s condition. KSAT is awaiting a response. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

The facility has been in the national spotlight recently following the detention of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias.

The father and son were taken into custody in Minnesota last month during the Trump Administration’s immigration crackdown.

A report filed in December by ICE in an ongoing federal lawsuit shows that hundreds of children have been held at the facility beyond the court-mandated limit, according to the Associated Press.

At least one lawsuit alleging inhumane conditions at the facility has been filed. At least two measles cases were confirmed there by the Department of Homeland Security.

KSAT has also reached out to U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R). As the congressman representing Texas’ 23rd congressional district, Gonzales represents a stretch of the state that includes Dilley, portions of San Antonio and El Paso.

