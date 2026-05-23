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Woman bitten multiple times by own dog on East Side, ACS says

Criminal citations were issued for lack of a current rabies vaccination and microchip, ACS says

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

An Animal Care Services (ACS) vehicle. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was bitten multiple times by one of her own dogs after her pets began fighting on the East Side, according to the San Antonio Animal Care Services.

Officials responded to the scene Friday afternoon in the 1000 block of South Mittman Street.

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A spokesperson for ACS said the 48-year-old woman was letting her pets into the backyard when the dogs began fighting among themselves.

The woman suffered multiple bites to both forearms and injuries to her left leg, ACS said. The agency did not specify if the woman was hospitalized.

Animal Care Services impounded a 2-year-old male Spitz mix for mandatory quarantine, the spokesperson said.

ACS said criminal citations were issued for lack of a current rabies vaccination and microchip.

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