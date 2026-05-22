Dog bites 2-year-old girl’s head in far west Bexar County, sheriff says Sheriff Javier Salazar says the girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries Bexar County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicles. (Joshua Saunders, KSAT) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating what led up to a dog biting a 2-year-old girl in far west Bexar County.
Deputies responded to a home just before 2 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Rosillos Peak, which is located near Loop 1604 and Marbach Road.
During a Friday news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said a dog bit the girl on her head and the girl was “bleeding.”
However, the sheriff said the girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.
According to Salazar, deputies detained two dogs in a patrol vehicle and are awaiting Bexar County Animal Control crews to arrive on scene.
At this time, it is unclear who the dogs belong to, the sheriff’s office said.
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About the Authors Nate Kotisso headshot
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
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Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
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