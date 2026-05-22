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Local News

Dog bites 2-year-old girl’s head in far west Bexar County, sheriff says

Sheriff Javier Salazar says the girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

Luis Cienfuegos, Photojournalist

Sandra Ibarra, Assignments Editor

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Bexar County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicles. (Joshua Saunders, KSAT)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating what led up to a dog biting a 2-year-old girl in far west Bexar County.

Deputies responded to a home just before 2 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Rosillos Peak, which is located near Loop 1604 and Marbach Road.

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During a Friday news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said a dog bit the girl on her head and the girl was “bleeding.”

However, the sheriff said the girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

According to Salazar, deputies detained two dogs in a patrol vehicle and are awaiting Bexar County Animal Control crews to arrive on scene.

At this time, it is unclear who the dogs belong to, the sheriff’s office said.

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