Dog bites 2-year-old girl’s head in far west Bexar County, sheriff says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating what led up to a dog biting a 2-year-old girl in far west Bexar County.

Deputies responded to a home just before 2 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Rosillos Peak, which is located near Loop 1604 and Marbach Road.

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During a Friday news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said a dog bit the girl on her head and the girl was “bleeding.”

However, the sheriff said the girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

According to Salazar, deputies detained two dogs in a patrol vehicle and are awaiting Bexar County Animal Control crews to arrive on scene.

At this time, it is unclear who the dogs belong to, the sheriff’s office said.

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