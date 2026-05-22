Woman found dead at Northeast Side apartment complex; Suspect detained, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Officers detained a suspect after a 24-year-old woman was found dead at a Northeast Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

A male went to the woman’s apartment and found her dead around 9:50 a.m. Friday at an apartment located in the 5100 block of Eisenhauer Road.

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Officers later arrived at the scene and found the woman with wounds “consistent with a sharp cutting object,” according to an SAPD preliminary report.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the woman’s identity, as well as her cause and manner of death.

At this time, it’s unclear whether the male who found the woman was the one whom officers detained.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing. Further information was not readily available.

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