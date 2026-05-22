SeaWorld San Antonio to offer free beer to age 21+ pass members

SAN ANTONIO – With temperatures expected to climb this summer, SeaWorld San Antonio announced a promotion that may help some season pass members quench their thirsts.

In a news release, the park will offer one complimentary six-ounce draft beer to its pass members aged 21 and older with a valid ID beginning on June 1. The promotion will last throughout June.

Recommended Videos

Patrons can pick up their free beverage at SeaWorld’s Lone Star Lakeside Bar between 11 a.m. until closing time to help guests “cool down and beat the heat,” the park said in the release.

The park opens at 10:30 a.m. in June, but closing times will vary anywhere between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

More Things To Do stories on KSAT: