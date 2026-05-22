Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
82º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
3 arrested, accused of stealing over $1K of Home Depot merchandise using fake receipt, SAPD says
San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT
2 women arrested, 5 cited in connection with West Side gambling bust, BCSO says
Where to watch Spurs game tonight in San Antonio for free
Marlene Vidal was in a mental health crisis days before allegedly killing her kids, longtime friend says
Madison HS student injured in drive-by shooting near campus after road rage incident, officials say
H-E-B gives out groceries, Spurs tickets to surprised shoppers on Southeast Side
Lightning strike believed to be cause of Northwest Side apartment complex fire, SAFD says
‘It wasn’t a celebration’: Spurs fan left with $10K in vandalism to her SUV after playoff win
NTSB releases initial findings of investigation into 2 North Side house explosions

Local News

SeaWorld San Antonio to offer free beer to age 21+ pass members

The promotion begins on June 1 and will last throughout the month, park says

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

Free beer promotion throughout June 2026 at SeaWorld San Antonio. (Sea World San Antonio)

SAN ANTONIO – With temperatures expected to climb this summer, SeaWorld San Antonio announced a promotion that may help some season pass members quench their thirsts.

In a news release, the park will offer one complimentary six-ounce draft beer to its pass members aged 21 and older with a valid ID beginning on June 1. The promotion will last throughout June.

Recommended Videos

Patrons can pick up their free beverage at SeaWorld’s Lone Star Lakeside Bar between 11 a.m. until closing time to help guests “cool down and beat the heat,” the park said in the release.

The park opens at 10:30 a.m. in June, but closing times will vary anywhere between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

More Things To Do stories on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...