Lightning strike believed to be cause of Northwest Side apartment complex fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A lightning strike is believed to have sparked a fire at a Northwest Side apartment complex late Thursday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Crews responded to the fire just before 10:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Sunshine Drive, which is located near Bandera Road.

Every resident was safely evacuated from the complex, officials said. No injuries were reported.

SAFD said between eight to 12 apartment units were impacted by the flames.

Multiple residents were displaced and are being put in contact with American Red Cross for temporary housing.

The flames caused severe roof and water damage due to rain when crews responded to the fire, fire officials said.

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