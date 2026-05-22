New Braunfels man faces 74 charges after illegally killing white-tailed bucks, TPWD says

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Texas Game Wardens have filed 74 charges against a New Braunfels man accused of illegally killing at least 13 white-tailed bucks in Bexar, Comal and Hays counties, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD).

Darrell Maguire, 55, is accused of capturing and killing the deer from the fall of 2024 through late summer 2025, TPWD said in a news release.

Recommended Videos

Maguire would often shoot the animals with a crossbow from a vehicle before removing their heads and leaving the carcasses to waste, the release stated.

Texas Game Wardens said they recovered crossbow bolts from front yards and porches in residential neighborhoods, the release said.

Maguire was taken into custody in September on wildlife and drug possession charges. While executing the search warrant at his home, TPWD said wardens seized evidence that linked him to multiple “poaching” scenes.

Wardens determined that Maguire also exceeded the annual bag limit in the 2024 hunting season, where he allegedly took five white-tailed bucks over the legal limit in Bexar County.

From June through September 2025, TPWD said Maguire illegally killed at least eight white-tailed bucks in residential areas across Comal and Hays counties.

Texas Game Wardens said Maguire faces the following charges:

Hunting without landowner consent, a state jail felony

Hunting white-tailed deer at night, a Class A misdemeanor

Hunting white-tailed deer from a vehicle from a public roadway, a Class A misdemeanor

Failure to retrieve and keep white-tailed deer in edible condition, a Class A misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony

Possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor

Maguire also faces multiple Class C Parks and Wildlife code violations, according to the release.

Read also: