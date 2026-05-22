Experience vs. outsider leadership defines Bexar County district attorney runoff race

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – With one day left in early voting for the runoff election, the Democratic primary race for Bexar County district attorney is drawing sharp contrasts between longtime prosecutor Jane Davis and former Fourth Court of Appeals Appellate Judge Luz Elena Chapa.

Both candidates agree that changes are needed inside the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, but they differ on what those changes should look like and how to address ongoing concerns over case backlogs and office leadership.

Chapa said one of her top priorities would be tackling the backlog of family violence cases and restructuring how cases are reviewed and accepted for prosecution.

“With respect to thousands and thousands of cases backlogged in family violence, too many victims have gone unheard and unseen,” Chapa said.

She added that the office needs to change its intake process and work more closely with law enforcement to strengthen prosecutions.

“We need to dismantle the intake process and how we are looking at cases when we are accepting them,” Chapa said. “That also entails collaboratively working with local law enforcement to make sure that we are bringing strong cases and we’re going to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”

Davis focused her campaign on experience inside the DA’s office and said she would take a firm stance on issues ranging from immigration enforcement to voting rights and victims’ advocacy.

“The DA has to be strong against ICE, and we have to be strong against MAGA overreaching,” Davis said. “We have to be strong for voter rights. We have to be strong for victims’ rights.”

Davis also pointed to her work leading the juvenile division, saying that she helped eliminate a backlog there and improve morale within the office.

“I think it’s important that I bring that expertise into every section of the office,” she said.

Both candidates have also faced criticism during the campaign cycle.

Chapa has been questioned by opponents about her lack of prosecutorial experience, while Davis has faced criticism from some voters who view her as too progressive or too closely aligned with current Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

Davis said leadership and understanding the community are critical qualifications for the position.

“I think it’s important that the person in this position understand people and understand the needs of the community and the values of the community,” Davis said.

Chapa argued the office needs an outsider to implement meaningful reform.

“I can absolutely do this job because I’m a strong leader and it’s going to take a very strong leader to make sure that we fix the problems in the district attorney’s office,” Chapa said.

The winner of the Democratic runoff will face Republican candidate Ashley Foster in November. Independent candidate Jason Wolff could also appear on the ballot if he gathers enough signatures to qualify.

Early voting for the primary runoff election in Bexar County ends Friday.

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